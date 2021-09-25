Ellen DeGeneres gets nostalgic about early days of talk show during final season

The daytime talk show host said she never thought she would come this far

Ellen DeGeneres took a trip down memory lane to recall the early days of her daytime talk show.



For the unversed, after allegations of toxic workplace surfaced against the famed host, Ellen is wrapping up the show with its 19th season to be the last.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Ellen said she never thought she would come this far.

"But if you would have told me that in 19 years that I would be doing this 19 years later, I never thought it would last this long. I thought it would do well, but, you know, talk shows don't last that long usually. So I'm, you know, beyond blessed and grateful for it going this long," she told Access Hollywood.



Revealing one advice she could give to her younger self, Ellen said, "I think I gave the advice on day one. I mean, I wanted to make a show that was really fun for everybody and an escape for an hour a day. Whatever was going on in the world, I wanted this to be a happy place. I wanted everyone here to have fun working here and I wanted to not take it for granted, to enjoy [it]."