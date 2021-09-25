OIC seeks immediate action to improve human rights situation in IOJK

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a breakfast meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, in New York, on September 23, 2021. — Twitter/OIC_OCI

OIC expresses commitment to continue supporting Kashmiri people.

OIC calls for highlighting Kashmir issue at all international forums.

Meeting participants pray for mercy on soul of Kashmiri leader Ali Gilani.

The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has sought immediate action to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a joint statement from the body said on Saturday.

The development came during an informal meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which was chaired by the OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, with the participation of the contact group’s Member States.

"The Contact Group called for the issue to be highlighted in international forums, especially at the United Nations, as well as to call for immediate action to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

The meeting discussed the developments in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the efforts of the body to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination, the statement said.

"The participants expressed their commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people to reach a lasting solution that preserves their dignity and rights. The ministers also prayed for mercy on the soul of the Kashmiri leader, Mr Ali Gilani," it added.

FM addresses informal meeting of contact group

On September 23, Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his address to the contact group during a breakfast meeting, called for a "just" and "equitable" resolution to the Kashmir dispute for peace in South Asia.

The foreign minister underscored the need for the international community to be "very clear on Indian transgressions and hold India accountable".

"Since August 5, 2019, over eight million Kashmiris continue to face lockdown, military siege, arbitrary detentions, and unprecedented restrictions," said Qureshi.

"Indian occupation forces are committing unspeakable atrocities to silence the voice of the Kashmiris and break their will to resist occupation," he added.

The foreign minister said the most recent example was the treatment of mortal remains of Geelani, when a contingent of India’s occupation forces "entered his family home and snatched his body, denied him last rites and buried him in a nondescript place".

"There can be no peace in South Asia until the just and equitable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he stressed.