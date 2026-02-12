 
Geo News

Teacher dies after Thailand school shooting

17-year-old used a firearm stolen from a police officer to shoot the teacher

By
Reuters
|

February 12, 2026

Police officers and people stand near the gate of Patongprathankiriwat School, following an incident in which a gunman entered the school and held an unknown number of students and teachers hostage, in southern Thailand’s Songkhla, Thailand, February 11, 2026. — Reuters
Police officers and people stand near the gate of Patongprathankiriwat School, following an incident in which a gunman entered the school and held an unknown number of students and teachers hostage, in southern Thailand’s Songkhla, Thailand, February 11, 2026. — Reuters

A female teacher died on Thursday in southern Thailand's Hat Yai district after a gunman opened fire at a school where she worked, the provincial administration said on social media.

A 17-year-old used a firearm stolen from a police officer to shoot the teacher, identified as Sasiphat Sinsamosorn, at the Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province's Hat Yai district on Wednesday before being detained by police.

A female student was also shot. Information about her condition has not yet been released.

Sasiphat, who also served as the school's director, was taken to an intensive care unit for surgery but died at around 2 am due to internal organ injuries and significant blood loss, the health ministry said.

The school posted a message of condolence on its Facebook page, saying "although we have lost you, the memories and the goodness you left behind will remain in our heart forever."

Officials said the detained suspect, who has a sister at the school, has a history of substance abuse and was discharged from a psychiatric hospital in December.

Gun violence and ownership are not uncommon in Thailand. In 2002, a former police officer killed 36 people, including 22 children, in a gun-and-knife attack at a nursery in the east of the country.

Iran says it won't negotiate over its missile capabilities
Iran says it won't negotiate over its missile capabilities
US planning to pitch Bangladesh defence systems to counter China
US planning to pitch Bangladesh defence systems to counter China
Trump increases number of aircraft shot down during Pak-India conflict to 10
Trump increases number of aircraft shot down during Pak-India conflict to 10
Younger Bangladesh voters primed for first post-Hasina election
Younger Bangladesh voters primed for first post-Hasina election
Netanyahu to push Trump on Iran missiles in White House talks
Netanyahu to push Trump on Iran missiles in White House talks
10 dead after woman opens fire at high school in Canada
10 dead after woman opens fire at high school in Canada
UK court convicts Afghan asylum seeker of raping 12-year-old girl
UK court convicts Afghan asylum seeker of raping 12-year-old girl
US will have to do 'something very tough' if no deal reached with Iran, warns Trump
US will have to do 'something very tough' if no deal reached with Iran, warns Trump