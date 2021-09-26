Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Singing sensation Billie Eilish enthralled the music lovers as she delivered rockstar energy and showed off her quirky style while commanding the stage at the 2021 Governors Ball in New York on Saturday.

The 19-year-old award-winning singer served as the headlining act for the 10th anniversary of the music festival, which was canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic.



Eilish performed some of her well known songs from her two studio albums When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) and Happier Than Ever (2021).

The singer appeared to be a style queen in all her glory for the 10th-anniversary edition of the festival. The singer was looking amazing as she decked out in white/pink tie dye shorts adorned with various quirky characters.



Billie Eilish, who stunned fans with her energetic performance in New York, rounded out her ensemble with white sneakers and tresses dyed completely platinum blonde and styled in pigtails.