Kanye West shares snaps of what looks like son Saint's broken arm

Kanye West has given a glimpse of what looks like his son Saint West’s broken arm.

It was revealed earlier this month by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian that the pair's five-year-old son had broken his arm "in a few places".

She shared an image on her Instagram Story of Saint sitting in a wheelchair with his right arm wrapped up in bandages.

"Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today." the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote alongside the photo at the time. "I'm not ok."

The Stronger rapper took to Instagram to share a trio of shots of x-rays of what seems to be Saint’s broken arm.

While he did not caption the photos, fans were quick to send well wishes to the little one.

"Speedy Recovery! Blessings," one user wrote as another added, "Wishing for Saint's speedy recovery."

