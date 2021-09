Five were killed by lightning strikes in different tehsils and areas of Tharparkar.

THARPARKAR: Five people were killed by lightning strikes in tehsils Mithi, Chachro, Cheelhar, and other surrounding areas of Tharparkar on Sunday.

The deceased included an eight-year-old boy and four women. Two girls were also injured.

Meanwhile, over 100 goats and camels were also killed in the lightning strikes across Tharparkar during the last 12 hours.