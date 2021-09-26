Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life

Princess Beatrice recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shared all the struggles she’s faced as a modern woman and royal in the 21st century.

According to Express, she was quoted saying, "It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol.”

She also added, “We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

The princess also spoke about the coping strategies she’s developed ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank, nearly two years ago.

At the time she was quoted telling Vogue “We’ve had some serious grounding from our parents. They’ve had their fair share of terrible media interest and it makes us stronger.”

“We believe very strongly in who we are, and the support system of our friends and our family is pretty incredible. There's no point being angry with anyone for beating us up – we just need to shine light and love in the world.”