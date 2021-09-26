 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life
Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life

Princess Beatrice recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shared all the struggles she’s faced as a modern woman and royal in the 21st century.

According to Express, she was quoted saying, "It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol.”

She also added, “We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

The princess also spoke about the coping strategies she’s developed ahead of her marriage to Jack Brooksbank, nearly two years ago.

At the time she was quoted telling Vogue “We’ve had some serious grounding from our parents. They’ve had their fair share of terrible media interest and it makes us stronger.”

“We believe very strongly in who we are, and the support system of our friends and our family is pretty incredible. There's no point being angry with anyone for beating us up – we just need to shine light and love in the world.”

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala
Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside

Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside
Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source

Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source
Prince Harry ‘not at all’ reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: report

Prince Harry ‘not at all’ reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: report
Prince William calls for ‘hope not fear’ in new climate change series trailer

Prince William calls for ‘hope not fear’ in new climate change series trailer
Prince Andrew ‘cannot hope to hide from lawsuit’: report

Prince Andrew ‘cannot hope to hide from lawsuit’: report
'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 teaser released

'Kurulus:Osman' season 3 teaser released

'Meghan, Harry setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state'

'Meghan, Harry setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state'

Latest

view all