Sunday Sep 26 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit back against the unfair vaccine rollout rate for poorer countries.

The couple started talking about the issue at the Global Citizen Live event in the US.

Meghan was the first to speak out and added, “Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine but that's not happening.”

“It is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just ten wealthy nations and not everyone else, it's just not OK.”

Even Prince Harry added by saying, “Guys, we have what we need to vaccinate the world.”

This isn’t the couple’s first charity event, during their last speech at the Covid Concert, the prince rested his head over his wife’s shoulder and admitted, “My wife and I believe that where you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive.”

