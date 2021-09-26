FC soldier martyred in crossfire between troops, terrorists in Machh

Pakistan Army personnel patrolling on a vehicle in an area of Balochistan — AFP

BALOCHISTAN: A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced martyrdom and two other sustained injuries during an exchange of fire between the FC troops and terrorists in Machh, Balochistan, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.



According to the military's media wing, the casualties occurred during a swift action by the FC troops in response to the terrorists’ bid to target the security forces' checkpoint in Machh.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Irfan.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army remains committed to defeating “such cowardly acts by externally sponsored terrorist elements”.



“Terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in the country,” read the statement.