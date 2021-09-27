 
What caused sudden thunderstorm in Karachi’s Saddar?

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Karachi received heavy showers today (Monday) which, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), were caused by a cloudburst. 

Strong winds suddenly started blowing from all directions in the city's Saddar area during the afternoon, said the PMD, as rain lashed the area from a microburst.

A monsoon system has entered Sindh due to which Karachi has been receiving rain over the past couple of days. 

What is a microburst?

According to the US government weather website, a microburst is a downdraft (sinking air) in a thunderstorm that is less than 2.5 miles in scale.

Some microbursts can pose a threat to life and property, but all microbursts pose a significant threat to aviation.

Although microbursts are not as widely recognized as tornadoes, they can cause comparable, and in some cases, worse damage than some tornadoes produce.

In fact, wind speeds as high as 150 mph are possible in extreme microburst cases.

