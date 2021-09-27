Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘behaving like some heads of state’ in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for allegedly acting as if they were heads of state during their public visit to NYC.



Royal commentator Angela Levin made this claim on Twitter and it read, “H[arry] and M[eghan] are setting themselves up to be as important as heads of state and heads of government. They are not.”

For those unversed, the NYC trip is one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very first public outings since Lilibet's birth.

On the first day of their visit, they headed off to meet New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as well as his family at the One World Trade Cente Midtown East New York City r.

A few hours after that they branched off at o Midtown East New York City to see US ambassador at the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.