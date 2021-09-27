 
Monday Sep 27 2021
Kamran Razi

Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi, other districts due to security reasons

Kamran Razi

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Complaints to be registered against the violation of ban on pillion riding — APP
  • Pillion riding will remain banned in Karachi, Hyderabad and other Sindh districts. 
  • Women, children, senior citizens, journalists, LEAs and employees of other essential services exempt from the ban.
  • SHOs authorised to register complaints against violations.

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province on September 28, 29 and 30 (18th, 19th and 20th Safar), on account of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) chehlum.

A notification issued by the Sindh home department states that Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh have notified the  risks of attacks by "miscreants" on and near religious activities such as chehlum majalis and processions, and recommended the imposition of a ban on pillion riding on the occasion.

In line with the above mentioned risks, the government has restricted pillion riding in different districts and zones of Sindh with the following schedule.

According to the notification, pillion riding will remain banned in all districts of Karachi, including South, Keamari, East, Central and West, on September 28 and 29.

In Hyderabad district, pillion riding will be banned in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Thatta on both the dates, and on September 29 in Matiari and Sujawal.

Similarly, the same course will be followed in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Ghotki, while in Khairpur, the ban will be imposed only on September 27, and in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Larkana on September 29.

Meanwhile, women, children, senior citizens, journalists, Law Enforcement Agencies personnel in uniform and employees of other essential services will be exempt from the ban.

The notification authorises the SHOs of the concerned police stations to “register complaints under the Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code in writing for the violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code…”.

“The government of Sindh is satisfied that in order to maintain law and order situation and to avoid ant untoward incident/mishap during the chehlum activities, it is necessary to take immediate measure,” read the notification. 

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, addressing a press conference earlier in the day, had said mobile phone services will be blocked in some areas on account of the chehlum, while it can be suspended in further places on the request of provincial governments and district administrations.

