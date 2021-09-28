Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis

Kendall Jenner looked smashing as she posed in a tiny blue bikini on a speedboat day after her beau Devin Booker reveals he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 25-year-old supermodel put her abs on display in a steamy outfit on Instagram Sunday, appearing unfazed by the news while posing on a luxurious speedboat in a backwards baseball cap.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned her snap: 'Captain kennyyy,'

Upon announcing he had contracted coronavirus via his Twitch account on Sunday, Booker declined to reveal if he was vaccinated or not.



'Honestly y'all, I'm feeling straight. The only thing I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell, which is the worst part of it,' he said in the video.

Kendall Jenner and Booker recently returned from a whirlwind trip to the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week and an Italian getaway on the Amalfi Coast.