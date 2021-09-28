Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum: After Sindh, Punjab also bans pillion riding

Two men travel on a motorcycle at a busy road, somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has issued a notification in which it has banned pillion riding across the province today [Tuesday] on account of Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum.



The provincial government has put in place the restriction as part of security arrangements to protect religious processions.

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala is observed each year on 20th Safar-ul-Muzaffar.

The government has announced the ban on pillion riding for today under Section 144, according to a notification issued on Monday. As per the notification, the government has exempted families, senior citizens, journalists and government officials from the ban.

The Sindh government had also announced it will ban pillion riding on the recommendations of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), who raised concerns over "miscreants" attacking religious activities, such as Chehlum majalis and processions, being conducted across the province.