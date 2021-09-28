 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum: After Sindh, Punjab also bans pillion riding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Two men travel on a motorcycle at a busy road, somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: File
Two men travel on a motorcycle at a busy road, somewhere in Pakistan. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has issued a notification in which it has banned pillion riding across the province today [Tuesday] on account of Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum.

The provincial government has put in place the restriction as part of security arrangements to protect religious processions. 

Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala is observed each year on 20th Safar-ul-Muzaffar.

The government has announced the ban on pillion riding for today under Section 144, according to a notification issued on Monday. As per the notification, the government has exempted families, senior citizens, journalists and government officials from the ban.

The Sindh government had also announced it will ban pillion riding on the recommendations of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), who raised concerns over "miscreants" attacking religious activities, such as Chehlum majalis and processions, being conducted across the province.

More From Pakistan:

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit Pakistan on Oct 7-8

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to visit Pakistan on Oct 7-8
Humanitarian crisis: FM Qureshi again urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets

Humanitarian crisis: FM Qureshi again urges world to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets
Pakistan records less than 1,500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in over two months

Pakistan records less than 1,500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in over two months
British court issues orders to unfreeze Shahbaz Sharif, son's bank accounts

British court issues orders to unfreeze Shahbaz Sharif, son's bank accounts
FBISE announces HSSC 2021 results

FBISE announces HSSC 2021 results

24% educated Pakistanis unemployed, Senate body informed

24% educated Pakistanis unemployed, Senate body informed
Sindh's schools, educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow

Sindh's schools, educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow
Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi, other districts due to security reasons

Sindh bans pillion riding in Karachi, other districts due to security reasons
'Arshad Malik may have died due to leaked video': Rana Sana says after Zubair fiasco

'Arshad Malik may have died due to leaked video': Rana Sana says after Zubair fiasco
HEC announces international scholarships

HEC announces international scholarships
Pakistan not to blame for 'unwinnable' Afghanistan war, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan not to blame for 'unwinnable' Afghanistan war, says PM Imran Khan
Former Sindh chief minister Ghous Ali Shah joins PTI

Former Sindh chief minister Ghous Ali Shah joins PTI

Latest

view all