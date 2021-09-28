Pakistan records less than 1,500 daily COVID-19 cases for first time in over two months

Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan reports coronavirus positivity rate of 3.17% Tuesday morning.

National Command and Operation Centre says 1,400 new COVID-19 cases detected in last 24 hours.

At least 41 people also lost their lives to the virus.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count went below 1,500 for the first time in more than two months after it reported 1,400 fresh cases Tuesday morning, statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

The country last reported less than 1,500 cases on July 23 at 1,425 cases.

The number of active cases, too, went to the lowest level since the last two months (July 20) at 49,968 cases. The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling since the last month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported almost daily. Among the active cases, 4,015 patients are under critical care.

Another 41 people, meanwhile, lost their lives to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,638. This makes it the fourth consecutive day the country has reported less than 50 deaths in a single day.



Read more: Pakistan reports less than 50 coronavirus deaths for third consecutive day

With 2,042 recoveries in the same period, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,164,219, NCOC data showed.

The positivity ratio stands at 3.17% across the country. Two days ago, Pakistan's positivity rate went below 4% for the first time in almost four months.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,059 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 35% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 76,141,484 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 767,771 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 57 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.