Tuesday Sep 28 2021
When will inter, matric results be announced in Punjab?

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Students are busy solving their question papers during the matriculation's annual examination at Government Post Graduate Islamia College in Lahore, on July 30. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The results for intermediate and matriculation students will be announced after approval from the provincial cabinet, a spokesperson of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education said Tuesday.

Similarly, secretary Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen said the results would be announced soon, as the official refrained from giving an exact date.

The development comes a day after the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) had announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Results 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FBISE took HSSC annual examination only in elective subjects while the results were prepared under the "Promotion Policy of Federal Government".

Female candidates were hailed for clinching top slots in the 2021 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE. Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood attended the event as the chief guest.

A total of 81,988 regular, private, and repeater students appeared in the HSSC Part II examinations 2021, out of which 80,282 — 99.89% — could pass the examination.

