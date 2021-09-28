Cyclone 'Gulab' to regain intensity, cause widespread heavy rains along Sindh-Makran coast

Cyclone Gulab, when it was last seen in the Bay of Bengal, on September 26, 2021. — Photo courtesy PMD/Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi

Potential low-pressure area likely to develop in the Northeast Arabian Sea.

Torrential rain to occur along Sindh-Makran coast from September 28 to October 3.

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday afternoon issued a weather advisory stating that a low pressure area, which it described as "remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab", is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea tomorrow (Wednesday) and cause widespread heavy rains along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

According to PMD, the low pressure area, currently lying over central India, is likely to track in northwest direction (towards Indian Gujarat).

"The system is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 (Wednesday night)/September 30 (Thursday morning) and regain intensity due to favourable environmental conditions," said the advisory.

Impact

The PMD said that under its influence, there will be widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, and extremely heavy at times, likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts of Sindh from September 28 to October 2.



Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, and extremely heavy at times, are also likely in Bela, Awaran, Kech, Makran and Panjgur districts of Balochistan between Thursday, September 30 and Sunday, October 3.

In this period, sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with occasional high surge in tides.

Therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3.

"Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani," the advisory further stated.

It also warned that windstorms "may cause damages to vulnerable structures".

All concerned authorities have requested to remain alert during the forecast period.

