 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Cyclone 'Gulab' to regain intensity, cause widespread heavy rains along Sindh-Makran coast

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Cyclone Gulab, when it was last seen in the Bay of Bengal, on September 26, 2021. — Photo courtesy PMD/Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi
Cyclone Gulab, when it was last seen in the Bay of Bengal, on September 26, 2021. — Photo courtesy PMD/Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi

  • Potential low-pressure area likely to develop in the Northeast Arabian Sea.
  • Torrential rain to occur along Sindh-Makran coast from September 28 to October 3.
  • Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday afternoon issued a weather advisory stating that a low pressure area, which it described as "remnant of the cyclonic storm Gulab", is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea tomorrow (Wednesday) and cause widespread heavy rains along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

According to PMD, the low pressure area, currently lying over central India, is likely to track in northwest direction (towards Indian Gujarat).

"The system is likely to re-emerge over the Northeast Arabian Sea by September 29 (Wednesday night)/September 30 (Thursday morning) and regain intensity due to favourable environmental conditions," said the advisory.

Impact

The PMD said that under its influence, there will be widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, and extremely heavy at times, likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts of Sindh from September 28 to October 2.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, and extremely heavy at times, are also likely in Bela, Awaran, Kech, Makran and Panjgur districts of Balochistan between Thursday, September 30 and Sunday, October 3. 

In this period, sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with occasional high surge in tides.

Therefore, fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 3.

"Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani," the advisory further stated.

It also warned that windstorms "may cause damages to vulnerable structures".

All concerned authorities have requested to remain alert during the forecast period.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore doctor killed by unknown motorcyclists after allegedly resisting robbery

Lahore doctor killed by unknown motorcyclists after allegedly resisting robbery
Unvaccinated Pakistanis to face several restrictions from October 1: NCOC

Unvaccinated Pakistanis to face several restrictions from October 1: NCOC
SC issues written verdict over petition to review Nasla Tower demolition

SC issues written verdict over petition to review Nasla Tower demolition
Govt welcomes discussion with Opposition on electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt welcomes discussion with Opposition on electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry
Qureshi suggests UK, Pakistan form 'joint working groups' to address rights abuses in India-occupied Kashmir

Qureshi suggests UK, Pakistan form 'joint working groups' to address rights abuses in India-occupied Kashmir
Pakistan seeks expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan: ambassador

Pakistan seeks expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan: ambassador
When will inter, matric results be announced in Punjab?

When will inter, matric results be announced in Punjab?
Sharmila Faruqi lavishes praise on Maryam Nawaz's 'impressive' dressing

Sharmila Faruqi lavishes praise on Maryam Nawaz's 'impressive' dressing
Shahbaz Sharif NCA probe: Govt embarrassing itself, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Shahbaz Sharif NCA probe: Govt embarrassing itself, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

PPP stalwart, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away

PPP stalwart, veteran journalist Wajid Shamsul Hasan passes away
PML-N's Ata Tarar shares letter sent to NCA from Shahzad Akbar's office

PML-N's Ata Tarar shares letter sent to NCA from Shahzad Akbar's office
Pakistan’s cricket: The way forward

Pakistan’s cricket: The way forward

Latest

view all