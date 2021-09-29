 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Britney vs Spears leaves viewers awe-struck

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Britney vs Spears leaves viewers awe-struck

Britney vs Spears left viewers in awe as it delved how the pop superstar has been attempting to fight her conservatorship.

Britney vs Spears left viewers in awe as it delved how the pop superstar has been attempting to fight her conservatorship.

The Netflix documentary, directed by filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, was released just one day before Britney returned to court to continue her attempt to regain control from her father Jamie Spears.

Netflix project, it is claimed that Britney’s conservatorship came to be due to ‘orders related to dementia placement’.

However, Britney biographer Lorilee Craker is seen stating that the singer was seen to be in a ‘crisis’ at the time her family made the decision to put the conservatorship in place as soon as possibl.

He claimed Britney’s manager and handler at the time, Sam Lufti, was alleged to be ‘crushing drugs, putting them in her food and bragging about it’

