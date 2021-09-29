 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Reuters

Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Representative image of a US drone. Photo: AFP
  • US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, say Taliban. 
  • Taliban urge US, others to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments. 
  • US officials were not immediately available to comment. 

KABUL: The Taliban have warned Washington of "negative consequences" if it does not stop flying US drones in Afghanistan. 

"The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.

"We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences."

US officials were not immediately available to comment.

The Taliban swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most US and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Taliban leaders deny Daesh and al Qaeda militants are active in the country, although the former's Afghanistan chapter recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

The Taliban are under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with al Qaeda, the group behind the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.

