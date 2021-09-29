CAA asks airport officials to take precautionary measures ahead of heavy rains

— AFP/File

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday asked airport officials to take precautionary measures in view of a warning by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) of heavy rains from September 30 to October 2.

The PMD has warned of damage to vulnerable structures and has asked the concerned authorities to remain on high alert during a cyclonic storm, which might hit the country on October 1 — two days from now.

CAA’s orders for airports

Mooring of parked light aircraft or re-parking to a safe area as applicable.

Picketing of loose equipment or proper storage to avoid any collision.

Mu meter party shall be ready to determine runway friction/breaking action during the monsoon rain for ensuring safe aircraft operations.

During the rain, various kind of insects and worms increase in the airfield which causes an increase in bird activities, therefore, ECO/airside inspector/JtDs janitorial must ensure adequate number of bird shooters be deployed at aerodrome and fumigation spray where required.

All other necessary precautionary measures, if deemed appropriate, to ensure operational safety un-interrupted availability of facilities and continuity of safe aircraft operations may be ensured.

All concerned authorities should keep themselves updated through Pakistan Meteorological Department website — www.pakmet.com.pk — regarding the latest weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department advised fishermen to not venture into the sea from September 30 to October 3, as the conditions in the sea might be very rough.

Predicted impact

Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with a high surge at times till October 3 (Sunday).

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat, and Jiwani.

Windstorms may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

Areas that might come under system’s influence

The PMD said, "from September 30 to October 2, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds were likely to hit Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, and Ghotki districts".

Moreover, from September 30 to October 3, "widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, were likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan," the PMD added.