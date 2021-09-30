 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Kate Middleton upstages Harry and Meghan with her dynamic red carpet debut

Kate Middleton upstaged her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with a "dramatic power move" yesterday that sent royal fans gushing.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the premiere for the new James Bond movie No Time To Die last night alongside her husband Prince William, his father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. 

The mom-of-three stole the limelight with her stunning appearance at the much-anticipated premiere, gracing the red carpet in a bespoke structured gold gown from Jenny Packham.

Middleton apparently paid subtle tribute to Princess Diana with James Bond premiere dress. The mom-of-three garnered massive likes for her stunning looks.

Kate attracted massive applause as she seemingly beat the Duchess of Sussex with her fashion sense. A royal expert also gushed over Kate's style. claiming it  is “unequivocally the most striking and glamorous get-up she has ever worn”, and sent royal fans into a frenzy.

