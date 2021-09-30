 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif slips down the stairs

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

  • Sources say that a party worker had held Shahbaz to keep him from falling down the stairs.
  • Say the incident took place at the party secretariat 180 H Model Town yesterday.
  • Marriyum Aurangzeb says doctors have suggested Shahbaz physiotherapy and advised him to rest.

LAHORE: PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif slipped down the stairs but successfully avoided any injuries, Geo News reported Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that a party worker had held Shahbaz when he slipped to keep him from falling down, adding that the incident took place a day ago at the party secretariat 180 H Model Town yesterday.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said while speaking to the media that Shahbaz had a fall due to slipping on the stairs.

"However, the Almighty has saved him from a major injury," said Marriyum.

She said the doctors and medical experts have examined Shahbaz, after which they suggested physiotherapy and advised him to rest.

Marriyum further stated that Shahbaz has temporarily suspended all his political activities after the mishap.

Responding to the news, Punjab government spokesperson Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that he is praying for Shahbaz’s quick recovery.

“We hope that Shahbaz recovers soon and play a positive role as the Opposition leader,” said Chohan.

