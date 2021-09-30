 
Prince Andrew ‘wanted to remind the public he’s a prince’ in BBC documentary: report

Experts believe Prince Andrew intended to leave a reminder to citizens that he is still a prince with the new BBC documentary.

This claim’s been made during an interview between Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper and Daily Mirror's royal editor Russell Myers.

There Mr Myers was quoted saying, “[Andrew’s] only contribution really was ‘I remember being in the castle, or the palace.’ Everything was dropped in to [say] ‘remember I’m a prince’, basically.”

He also weighed in the family’s comments against those of Prince Andrew, and dubbed him “as pompous as ever” compared to their’s which were “really quite heartfelt.”

For those unversed, during the documentary Prince Andrew was quoted saying, “My children had the most amazing relationship with their grandfather.”

“My earliest memories of my father was him reading stories to us here at the castle. He taught us how to swim, he taught us how to play badminton, he taught us all sorts of sports.”

“His study was rather like a bridge of a ship, because the bridge is very well organised in the sense that everything is in reach. We all do the same things, things are arranged around you, but he did it in a more exacting way that you or I would do it.”

