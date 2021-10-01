 
entertainment
Friday Oct 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘determined to bring change’ with ‘steely determination’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 01, 2021

Meghan Markle reportedly intends to bring forward great change in the world through the help of her “steely determination.”

Royal expert and commentator Judi James made this claim during her chat with Fabulous and was quoted saying, “New York Meghan and Time mag cover’s Meghan reveal a woman with a much more steely look in both her eye expression and her body posing and movement.”

She also added, “She is also seen looking more independently powerful and much more like a leader.”

“Now she has the profile but without the restrictions, we can see the much steelier version of Meghan, who looks determined to change the world for the better and sooner rather than later.”

