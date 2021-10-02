 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Tony Bennett recently showed off his sketching skills by making a candid portrait of Lady Gaga for the album cover of Love for Sale.

The entire event was video graphed in a sweet clip and was posted to YouTube.

It included a candid conversation between Bennett and Gaga where he asked the singer, "You know what I was thinking of doing is sketching you, and possibly pose for the cover.”

The singer immediately broke into excitement and replied by saying, “Really? I would love that!”

Check it out below:

Within the rest of the clip, Bennett’s entire process was captured and was crafted to the beat of the duo’s new track titled, I Concentrate on You.


