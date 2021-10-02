Tony Bennett illustrates Lady Gaga for ‘Love for Sale’ album cover

Saturday Oct 02, 2021
Tony Bennett recently showed off his sketching skills by making a candid portrait of Lady Gaga for the album cover of Love for Sale.
The entire event was video graphed in a sweet clip and was posted to YouTube.
It included a candid conversation between Bennett and Gaga where he asked the singer, "You know what I was thinking of doing is sketching you, and possibly pose for the cover.”
The singer immediately broke into excitement and replied by saying, “Really? I would love that!”
Within the rest of the clip, Bennett’s entire process was captured and was crafted to the beat of the duo’s new track titled, I Concentrate on You.