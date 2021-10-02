COVID-19 in Pakistan kills 46 people in last 24 hours

Pakistan has administered at least 82,830,350 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan logs 1,664 fresh COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths in last 24 hours, NCOC stats show.

Positivity rate stands at 3.21%.

Number of active cases fall to 46,934.

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 killed another 46 people in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,831, official data from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed Saturday morning.



The country recorded 1,664 fresh coronavirus cases after 51,796 tests were taken over a period of 24 hours, making it the seventh consecutive day the country has reported a daily case count of less than 2,000.

The positivity rate, meanwhile, stands at 3.21%. Since September 25, Pakistan has reported a positivity rate below 4% on six out of seven days.

With 2,847 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,173,437, NCOC's data showed. The number of active cases went to the lowest level since the last two months to 46,934.

The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling since more than a month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases almost daily. Among the active cases, 3,511 patients are under critical care.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,672 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 29% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 82,830,350 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 19.1% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 725,632 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.