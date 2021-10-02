Kelly Clarkson wins Montana ranch worth $10.4 million in messy divorce case

A judge ruled that the property will be solely owned by the country singer

Kelly Clarkson has been awarded the sprawling Montana ranch, worth a whopping $10.4 million, in her divorce case with Brandon Blackstock.



A judge ruled that the property, where Blackstock has been living since their split, will be solely owned by the country singer.

In a court order obtained by E!News, the court rejected Blackstock's position that the Montana ranch is marital property and should be shared equally by both exes.

The control of he farm, will thus be under Clarkson, as she was the one who purchased it.

"The Court further finds that the Montana Ranch and the other two Montana properties are not titled in both of the Parties' names either as joint tenants with right of survivorship or as tenants by the entireties, as required under the PMA to create marital property," reads the decision.

"The Court therefore rejects Respondent's position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties."

After Clarkson filed divorce from Blackstock, he made a "deliberate choice" to "change his life" and become a full-time rancher, according to an August filing obtained by E! News. At the time, he was "exclusively using" the Montana ranch as his "residence and business."