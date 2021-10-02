Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry’s memoir will be “full of nuanced details and searing insight” into the royal family.

This claim’s been made by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and according to her insights, the memoir will be “full of nuanced details and searing insight.”

For those unversed, the book is scheduled for a release in April of next year and will tell the “real story” of Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal lifestyle without their mother.

It will also “irrevocably change the way readers perceive and understand the Royal Family.”