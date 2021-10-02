 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘full of nuanced details and searing insight’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry’s memoir will be “full of nuanced details and searing insight” into the royal family.

This claim’s been made by Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown and according to her insights, the memoir will be “full of nuanced details and searing insight.”

For those unversed, the book is scheduled for a release in April of next year and will tell the “real story” of Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal lifestyle without their mother.

It will also “irrevocably change the way readers perceive and understand the Royal Family.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen says eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit

Queen says eyes of the world will be on Scotland for climate summit
UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight

UK’s top ballet stars leap back into spotlight
Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report

Kate Middleton’s Bond premiere proved ‘difficult for Meghan Markle’: report
Esra Bilgic stars in new TV series with 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor

Esra Bilgic stars in new TV series with 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actor

Eminem, Snoop Dogg decide to end their beef for Super Bowl 2022?

Eminem, Snoop Dogg decide to end their beef for Super Bowl 2022?
Wendy Williams show to be replaced by Nick Cannon's on primetime TV

Wendy Williams show to be replaced by Nick Cannon's on primetime TV

Jennifer Aniston turned down 'Serendipity' as she did not wish to be typecast

Jennifer Aniston turned down 'Serendipity' as she did not wish to be typecast
Facebook researches say celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings

Facebook researches say celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings
Expert says Kate and William have broken the chain of 'troubled royal marriages'

Expert says Kate and William have broken the chain of 'troubled royal marriages'
Kelly Clarkson wins Montana ranch worth $10.4 million in messy divorce case

Kelly Clarkson wins Montana ranch worth $10.4 million in messy divorce case

Prince Harry was ‘inches away’ from death during his military days in Afghanistan

Prince Harry was ‘inches away’ from death during his military days in Afghanistan
Colin Jost's mom reacts to his and Scarlett Johannson's baby name Cosmo

Colin Jost's mom reacts to his and Scarlett Johannson's baby name Cosmo

Latest

view all