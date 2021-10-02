Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistani officials hand over humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. — Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum

Eight more truckloads of aid provided to the people of Afghanistan.

Humanitarian aid includes flour, rice, and pulses.

Yesterday, too, 70 tons of aid was provided to Afghanistan.

Pakistan on Saturday provided eight more truckloads of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan, a statement from the Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum said.

The aid, which included flour, rice, and pulses, was handed over by Landi Kotal Assistant Commissioner Akber Iftikhar to in-charge of the Torkham border crossing, Ghaziullah Hashmi, the statement said.

"Afghanistan counterparts gratefully accepted the aid and prayed for better relationships with each other in [the] future," the forum's statement said.

The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum via the Ghulam Khan border had a day earlier, too, handed four trucks carrying 70 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The trucks were carrying flour, sugar, rice, oil, and pulses. Ameer of Khost received the aid from Assistant Commissioner of Miranshah.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides sending aid to Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government officials have time and again urged the international community to engage with the Taliban-led government to avert a possible humanitarian crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Red Crescent is sending aid to Afghanistan via Pakistan to feed internally displaced people in need amid turmoil following the Taliban's takeover, the organisation head had said Friday.

Half a million people have been displaced in Afghanistan in recent months, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, a number which would grow if health services, schools, and the economy break down.

Turkish Red Crescent President Kerem Kinik said the shipment of food would be sent from Pakistan towards Kabul on Saturday and provide for 16,000 people for a month.

"There is a serious food crisis right now. Public order needs to be provided for local production," he told Reuters by telephone, citing a halt in international trade, drought and a decline in international aid as reasons for the problem.