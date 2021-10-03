 
WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages features today

  • WhatsApp will roll out new features to improve 'disappearing messages' functionality. 
  • The messaging app will let users control the durations before which a message will disappear. 
  • A user can also enable a default message timer to set a selected time for all new chats with the disappearing messages feature. 

WhatsApp is all set to roll out new features related to disappearing messages aimed at improving the user experience. 

The latest update on the disappearing message features will be available for iOS beta testers today. No common users will see these features.

The new feature will be called 'New Durations and Default Timer' for the time being. The new features are meant to be tools to efficiently manage disappearing messages.

The first of the two features will give users control over new ephemeral durations. Previously, the messages set to 'disappearing messages' used to vanish after seven days. But now, WhatsApp will introduce measures to ensure the duration can be managed. 

Users will now be able to set the "disappearing messages" option to different durations, such as 24 hours, 90 days, and even seven days.

The second option is about creating a default message timer for new chats. A user can enable this feature by visiting the WhatsApp Privacy Setting. If enabled, the user will have the disappearing messages option enabled in all new chats for a selected duration.

If a user enables the default message timer, his/her existing chats and new groups will not be affected by the timer.

Testers of WhatsApp beta for iOS and WhatsApp Business beta for iOS will have these new features today. The Android users on WhatsApp beta will receive the support very soon. 

