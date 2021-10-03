Seven die in Islamabad accident as car falls into drain

Seven people lost their lives in a road accident in Islamabad.

Victims lay unattended and unnoticed throughout the night, say police.

Slippery roads due to rain may have caused the accident.

Police say the deceased include three women and three girls.

ISLAMABAD: Seven people including three women and an equal number of girls lost their lives in a road accident in Islamabad Saturday, The News reported.

A car carrying wedding party guests fell into a drain, with police suspecting the heavy rain may have caused the roads to be slippery.

The accident took place in Bhara Kahu, on Islamabad's outskirts, where the car was returning from after attending a wedding ceremony.

The injured kept lying unattended and unnoticed in the drain throughout the night, said police.



In the morning, the police were informed, but by then it was too late, and all the seven people, including women and children, had expired.

Police said the deceased included three women and three girls. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. All the deceased belonged to Bhara Kahu, Ahmed Town.

They were identified as Raja Hamza, Rabia Bibi, Tahira Bibi, Shamalia Bibi, Manahil, Ramsha and Nazia. Police have initiated inquiry into the accident.