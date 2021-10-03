 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 03 2021
By
Shakeel Anjum

Seven die in Islamabad accident as car falls into drain

By
Shakeel Anjum

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Seven people lost their lives in a road accident in Islamabad.
Seven people lost their lives in a road accident in Islamabad.
  • Victims lay unattended and unnoticed throughout the night, say police. 
  • Slippery roads due to rain may have caused the accident. 
  • Police say the deceased include three women and three girls.

ISLAMABAD: Seven people including three women and an equal number of girls lost their lives in a road accident in Islamabad Saturday, The News reported. 

A car carrying wedding party guests fell into a drain, with police suspecting the heavy rain may have caused the roads to be slippery. 

The accident took place in Bhara Kahu, on Islamabad's outskirts, where the car was returning from after attending a wedding ceremony. 

Related items

The injured kept lying unattended and unnoticed in the drain throughout the night, said police. 

In the morning, the police were informed, but by then it was too late, and all the seven people, including women and children, had expired.

Police said the deceased included three women and three girls. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. All the deceased belonged to Bhara Kahu, Ahmed Town.

They were identified as Raja Hamza, Rabia Bibi, Tahira Bibi, Shamalia Bibi, Manahil, Ramsha and Nazia. Police have initiated inquiry into the accident.

More From Pakistan:

Talks with TTP: Opposition demands govt take Parliament into confidence

Talks with TTP: Opposition demands govt take Parliament into confidence
Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?

Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?
Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday

Pandora Papers: Exposé featuring financial secrets of high-profile individuals to be released Sunday
SC's review board extends Saad Rizvi's detention

SC's review board extends Saad Rizvi's detention
Noorul Haq Qadri announces important Hajj, Umrah update

Noorul Haq Qadri announces important Hajj, Umrah update
PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'

PM Imran Khan says world must engage with Afghanistan to prevent 'economic meltdown'
Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan

Five security forces personnel martyred in North Waziristan
Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan

Young Doctors Association boycotts OPDs at Civil, BMC Hospitals in Balochistan
Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan provides eight more trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

Sindh accepts Umer Sharif's request for burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM
CNG price increases by Rs15 in Sindh

CNG price increases by Rs15 in Sindh

Latest

view all