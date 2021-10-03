 
Sunday Oct 03 2021
Web Desk

Gordon Ramsay under fire for outrageously pricing simple dish

Sunday Oct 03, 2021

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is getting heat after charging an astronomical price for a simple dish at his new restaurant.

The television chef priced a basic dish of fried fish and chips for approximately $43 at his London based restaurant called The River Restaurant.

According to the website, it is a "stylish and relaxed all-day dining restaurant" which offers panoramic views of the River Thames and "showcases the very best shellfish and seafood the UK has to offer".

Earlier the dish was unveiled on Instagram, however upon learning the price of it users were quickly left unimpressed.

One woman wrote: "Rather eat my local chippy. At least it's not kids' portions."

Another user added: "Maybe one day if I win the lottery".

"Rip off, I could eat in that price for a week," wrote a third.

However, there were some appreciative comments praising the chef and sharing their excitement and willingness to try out the the price dish. 

"A lot of jealous comments on this thread. If you don't like his food, cost, portions then follow those you aren't jealous of and leave those who appreciate good quality food to enjoy it," one user commented.  

