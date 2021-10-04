Pandora's box opened against PM Imran Khan, says Ahsan Iqbal on Pandora Papers

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

Pandora Papers opened Pandora’s box against Imran Khan, says PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal.

PM Imran Khan wore a "cloak of honesty" and "fooled" the people, says Iqbal.

JI chief Sirajul Haq, meanwhile, calls for resignations of government ministers and advisers named in the Pandora Papers.

ISLAMABAD: The Pandora leaks have "opened a new Pandora's box" against Prime Minister Imran Khan, says PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

"That leader who used to present himself as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy), has two more offshore companies," PML-N's secretary-general was quoted as saying by The News.

He was speaking to the media in Narowal. The PML-N stalwart said that even before the Pandora Papers were released, government spokespersons had started defending PM Imran Khan.

The premier, he said, is "misleading" people by blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for inflation in Pakistan. "Inflation persists due to the government's poor economic policies," the publication reported him as saying.

Iqbal asked the government to make public details from the Toshakhana pertaining to the gifts received from foreign dignitaries. "This corrupt, incompetent, unworthy government has no right to remain in power," he said, adding that there is "something not just fishy, but super fishy going on."

PM Imran Khan wore a "cloak of honesty" and "fooled" the people, Iqbal said, adding that the premier eroded Pakistan's respect and pride.



'Ensure same kind of investigation against govt ministers as done against Nawaz Sharif'

Prime Minister Imran must ensure investigation of ministers and other people around him mentioned in the Pandora Papers in the same way he did in the case of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s spokesman Muhammad Zubair said Geo News programme Naya Pakistan.

He said the name of Junaid Safdar was being maligned to divert attention from the names of people who are part of the PTI government.



Ali Dar, he said, is not a resident of Pakistan, so his name must not be repeatedly mentioned.

Ministers, advisers named in Pandora Papers should resign, says Sirajul Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, meanwhile, demanded the immediate resignations of government ministers and advisers named in the Pandora Papers.

The names of 700 Pakistanis, including government ministers and advisers, have appeared in the Pandora Papers.

In his statement, the JI chief said that ministers and advisers should resign if their names are mentioned in the Pandora Papers, otherwise they should be sacked.

He said that for transparency in the investigation and to avoid government influence, it was necessary to remove the government employees whose names were involved.