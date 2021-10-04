Meghan and Harry 'will never return to royal family,' expert predicts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not representing the royal family in any way during NYC trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have turned their back on the royal family forever and will never return.



Despite taking their trip to the New York City, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not representing the royal family in any way.



Royal commentator Charles Rae said, "They are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything."

He added there were no crowds around them, only security guards.

"They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy," he revealed while speaking to Entertainment Daily.

Rae went on to state no one should think if they turn up that they are representing the royal family as this is not the case.

On the other hand, several sources say the couple may return to UK for their daughter Lilibet's christening at the Windsor Castle.

Meghan and Harry decided to quit the royal family in early 2020. They moved to the US to forge an independent life.

They have been living with their kids, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet in their Montecito abode, in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles since leaving the UK.