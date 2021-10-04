Venom: Let There Be Carnage shatters pandemic-era records

Monday Oct 04, 2021
Venom: Let There Be Carnage indeed stuck to its name as it wrecked carnage at the superhero films box office generating $90.1 million at the domestic box office.
According to Variety, the Marvel sequel broke pandemic box office records due to its impressive three-day showing.
This was also helped with the fact that the film is only playing in cinemas as opposed to a hybrid release on-demand, boosting ticket sales.
"We are also pleased that patience and theatrical exclusivity have been rewarded with record results," Sony's chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement to press.
"With apologies to Mr. Twain: The death of movies has been greatly exaggerated."
Meanwhile, the latest James Bond film No Time To Die brewed up a storm in the international box as The Hollywood Reporter that it garnered $119.1 million in the debut.