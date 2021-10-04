 
Sci-Tech
Monday Oct 04 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolling out 'New Chat Bubbles'

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 04, 2021

WhatsApp rolling out New Chat Bubbles

WhatsApp is submitting a new update on the messaging application that features “New Chat Bubbles”, according to WABetainfo

As explained earlier by the company about refreshing chat bubbles on the app, it is finally releasing a compatible update with the new feature.

The “New Chat Bubbles” look more rounded and larger and vary in colours.

Chat bubbles are available for beta testers, and users may immediately notice the changes after using them. It’s also possible that the updated chat bubbles will be already available in the next update.

More From Sci-Tech:

Are WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down in Pakistan?

Are WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down in Pakistan?
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down: Twitter floods with hilarious posts

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down: Twitter floods with hilarious posts
WhatsApp to introduce global voice message player soon

WhatsApp to introduce global voice message player soon
WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages features today

WhatsApp rolls out new disappearing messages features today
WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature

WhatsApp introduces new privacy feature
PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top six teams will qualify for PMPL MENA

PUBG MOBILE Pro League: Top six teams will qualify for PMPL MENA
Swedish electric carmaker Polestar to go public

Swedish electric carmaker Polestar to go public
TikTok becomes home to one billion users

TikTok becomes home to one billion users
Fintech startup Oraan raises $3 million in seed funding to empower Pakistani women

Fintech startup Oraan raises $3 million in seed funding to empower Pakistani women
Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports
WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut

WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut
Four SpaceX space tourists return to Earth after three days

Four SpaceX space tourists return to Earth after three days

Latest

view all