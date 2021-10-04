WhatsApp rolling out 'New Chat Bubbles'

WhatsApp is submitting a new update on the messaging application that features “New Chat Bubbles”, according to WABetainfo.



As explained earlier by the company about refreshing chat bubbles on the app, it is finally releasing a compatible update with the new feature.

The “New Chat Bubbles” look more rounded and larger and vary in colours.

Chat bubbles are available for beta testers, and users may immediately notice the changes after using them. It’s also possible that the updated chat bubbles will be already available in the next update.