WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram respond to global outage

— Reuters/File

Social media platforms WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram responded to the global outage on Monday night, after thousands of users reported that they were not able to access the platforms.

The social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 35,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users.

Facebook has experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July.



WhatsApp

Taking to Twitter following the outage, WhatsApp tweeted that it is working to resolve the issue and asked users to be patient.

"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!"

Facebook

After WhatsApp tweeted about its outage, Facebook followed suit and tweeted: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Instagram

"Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown," Instagram said.



