Elliot Page's Paris Fashion Week look gets social media talking

Elliot Page got social media talking after he stepped on to the red carpet serving some serious shoe game.

The 34-year-old arrived at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week runway show looking sleek in a black suit but what certainly grabbed the attention of social media was the statement shoes he opted to wear.

The Umbrella Academy star could be seen wearing what appears to be a pair studded chunky shoe that resembles the typical Crocs silhouette.

The leather clogs featured metal details and that gave an edgy vibe to the outfit.

Seeing the obviously eccentric shoe, social media could not help but talk about the look.

"I will get my hands on those Balenciaga Crocs. The only way I’d wear crocs,” a user wrote.

A second added: "I am down incredibly bad for these Balenciaga Crocs."

"Elliot Page is Balenciaga’s Look 50 model. Yes, those are Balenciaga platform crocs. No, I am not okay,” a third person tweeted.

"Balenciaga Crocs are back + Elliot Page is everything," another added.

Take a look:



