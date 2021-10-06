 
Britney Spears sparks major fan conversation with a new video

Britney Spears has revealed her latest dilemma about her wedding to Sam Asghari, sparking major fan conversation with a new video she shared.

The clip came from the couple's vacation to French Polynesia as they celebrated movement in her conservatorship case.

The entire first half comprised of Britney and Sam waiting for their dinner, before transitioning to them driving back to their hotel.

Britney then said: "Okay guys, we have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I really don't know where we want to get married.

"We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece or Australia or New York City," she continued. "Why don't you ask the fans," Sam suggested, which she agreed to as she posed the question to them.

Immediately, many in the comments started providing suggestions on where the nuptials should take place, as one fan commented: "My vote is Maui!! We know how much you love it there!!"

Another wrote: "Go to Greece Britney," which many others agreed with. A third added: "I think you should call Elon Musk and get married in space #queenoftheuniverse," while Sam himself commented with several US flags, clearly indicating his interest.

Britney and Sam revealed that they were confused about where to have their wedding.

