Kate Middleton has ability to reshape and project monarchy into future

Queen Elizabeth has been urged to "hand over" a royal role to the Duchess of Cambridge after the mother-of-three dazzled at a recent public engagement.



Prince William's sweetheart visited University College London’s (UCL) Centre for Longitudinal Studies on Tuesday. It saw the senior member of the Royal Family meet academics who launched a “landmark” study entitled The Children of the 2020s.

One royal fan in particular declared that Queen Elizabeth II should hand over one of her roles to Kate as “our girl is killing it!”



User @RoyallyBlunt praised the Duchess for wearing an understated outfit to the event, citing that it aided “putting the spotlight on their [the university academic’s] activities” rather than the focus being on her.

Kate Middleton's visit was met with delight from many royal fans, as pictures of the Duchess arriving at UCL in Zara grey houndstooth dress - which she had previously worn to a January event - and Hugo Boss stilettos were shared across social media.



Kate Middleton is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her fashion influence turning small businesses into sell-out brands and her hairstyle changes sparking trends of their own.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on Kate’s role elevation recently on True Royalty’s Kate: The Making of a Modern Queen.



‘They realise the power of Kate and the potential of Kate and William as this young, glamorous, dynamic duo who actually do have the ability to reshape and project the monarchy into the future.’

Opening up about Kate’s future in the fold, Nicholl explained: ‘There are two roles to a future Queen. One is to produce heirs, which she has done and one is to learn one day to become Queen. That is very much what we are seeing, we are seeing a Queen in waiting.’

She continued: ‘We are seeing the Duchess take on more duties, more royal engagements, more of a public profile than ever before. This is all very deliberate. It’s very much part of the Palace machine bringing her from the shadows of Anmer and into the forefront, into the spotlight, because they are very clever.’