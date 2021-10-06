 
Disgruntled BAP members give Balochistan CM till today to resign

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal. Photo: Radio Pakistan
  • Balochistan finance minister urges CM Jam Kamal to resign on "moral grounds". 
  • Balochistan MPAs, BAP members warn Kamal of a no-confidence motion in case he does not resign. 
  • "I have not resigned from the chief ministership," Kamal had announced a few days ago. 

QUETTA: Disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have asked Chief Minister and former party president Jam Kamal Khan to resign and go home till today (Wednesday) or else, face a no-confidence motion. 

Read more: Balochistan govt allies, several BAP members demand Jam Kamal's replacement: sources

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, in a hard-hitting press conference, urged the chief minister to resign on "moral grounds" as he had lost the confidence of the people of the province and his party. 

Buledi said in case Kamal does not step down from his post, the Balochistan chief minister will have to deal with a no-confidence motion in the provincial assembly. 

BAP MPA Asad Baloch echoed the same sentiments, saying that the people of the province had expressed "no-confidence" in him, and if he fails to resign till 5pm on October 6, the province's MPAs would move a no-confidence motion against him. 

BAP and other political parties' leaders, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Sikandar Imrani, Lala Rashid, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheeran, Laila Tareen, and Naseebullah Murree were also present during the press conference. 

Jam Kamal clarifies he has not stepped down as Balochistan CM

A couple of days ago, the Balochistan chief minister had taken to social media to dispel rumours he had also resigned from his post, after he relinquished the post of BAP president. 

A day later, he had addressed the internal rift within the BAP, saying that it is the "most democratic party in Pakistan."

"I would again say, this is the most democratic party in Pakistan. Differences come, we discuss them, debate on them and Alhamdulillah solve them too," he tweeted. 

Kamal had tweeted about a meeting between him and six BAP members, saying that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. 

"Some individuals wanted to create more differences and wanted us to react on each other, but Alhamdulillah we all have shown great responsibility and respect to each other," he had tweeted. 

Kamal was elected as the president of the party, which was formed months before the July 2018 general election.

