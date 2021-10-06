 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry threatening Prince Charles’ future with public grievances

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Prince Harry threatening Prince Charles’ future with public grievances
Prince Harry threatening Prince Charles’ future with public grievances

Experts worry Prince Harry is ruining Prince Charles’ chances at ascending the throne of England due to his scathing comments.

This claim’s been made by historian journalist Sarah Gristwood and during an interview with USA Today she highlighted the dangerous implications of making Prince Charles appear ‘incompetent King in waiting’.

It's been made in reference to Prince Harry’s recent accusations against the monarchy and several family members including the heir.

She was quoted saying, “Charles was damaged back in the Nineties by the ‘War of the Waleses,' but in recent years he’s come to look much more convincing as a King-in-waiting.”

“But Harry’s words about him particularly seemed to suggest not enough had changed. And that really is a danger for the monarchy.”

Even royal biographer Anna Pasternak believes “The monarchy stands for imperialism, colonialism and an unelected elite body.”

“Hence, at times of familial petty bickering and airing monogrammed linen in public, there is understandably a surge in republican sentiment. It is hard to understate the current crisis.”

Many other experts are also growing concerned by the Sussex’s constant desire to air grievances to the media and how it may hasten the curve from monarchy to modernization. 

More From Entertainment:

Bala Hatun actress shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3

Bala Hatun actress shares new look from 'Kurulus:Osman' season 3
Singer Tina Turner sells music rights

Singer Tina Turner sells music rights

Christina Aguilera touches on ‘full circle moment’ with Disney on 50th-anniversary

Christina Aguilera touches on ‘full circle moment’ with Disney on 50th-anniversary
Emily VanCamp talks about her 'bittersweet' exit from 'The Resident'

Emily VanCamp talks about her 'bittersweet' exit from 'The Resident'
Queen remembers beloved Prince Philip in lengthy note

Queen remembers beloved Prince Philip in lengthy note
Camila Cabello earns diamond-certification for ‘Havana’

Camila Cabello earns diamond-certification for ‘Havana’
Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig

Kanye West extends support to Kim Kardashian ahead of SNL hosting gig
Olivia Rodrigo highlights the damaging side effects of growing up a star

Olivia Rodrigo highlights the damaging side effects of growing up a star
Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

Kristen Stewart reveals experiencing 'elemental energy' while playing Diana

Selena Gomez releases teaser for Coldplay collaboration ‘Let Somebody Go’

Selena Gomez releases teaser for Coldplay collaboration ‘Let Somebody Go’
Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls

Netflix to edit 'Squid Game' phone number after woman inundated with calls
Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report

Prince Harry risking ties to Prince William for money: report

Latest

view all