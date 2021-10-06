Prince Harry threatening Prince Charles’ future with public grievances

Experts worry Prince Harry is ruining Prince Charles’ chances at ascending the throne of England due to his scathing comments.



This claim’s been made by historian journalist Sarah Gristwood and during an interview with USA Today she highlighted the dangerous implications of making Prince Charles appear ‘incompetent King in waiting’.



It's been made in reference to Prince Harry’s recent accusations against the monarchy and several family members including the heir.

She was quoted saying, “Charles was damaged back in the Nineties by the ‘War of the Waleses,' but in recent years he’s come to look much more convincing as a King-in-waiting.”

“But Harry’s words about him particularly seemed to suggest not enough had changed. And that really is a danger for the monarchy.”

Even royal biographer Anna Pasternak believes “The monarchy stands for imperialism, colonialism and an unelected elite body.”

“Hence, at times of familial petty bickering and airing monogrammed linen in public, there is understandably a surge in republican sentiment. It is hard to understate the current crisis.”

Many other experts are also growing concerned by the Sussex’s constant desire to air grievances to the media and how it may hasten the curve from monarchy to modernization.