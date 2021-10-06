Usman Buzdar removes spokesperson Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan. — Radio Pakistan/File

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar appoints Hasaan Khawar as spokesperson for Punjab government.



Khawar is also the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Special Initiatives.

Chohan was appointed as the spokesperson of the Punjab government in August.



Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has removed Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan from the post of Punjab government spokesperson.

The Punjab government has appointed Hasaan Khawar as the spokesperson in place of Chohan.

Khawar will now hold the position of official spokesperson of the Punjab government along with managing the post of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Special Initiatives.

Chohan's appointment as the spokesperson had been approved by Buzdar.

Chohan was previously serving as Minister of Prisons for Punjab since August 2018. He had also served as the provincial minister for information.

The Punjab government has appointed spokespersons to help streamline the information dissemination process, defend its stance, and notify the public of its policies.