The new Pandora’s Box

There is not a dull moment in Pakistani politics and the advent of Pandora Papers is a testament to this old saying. The Pandora Papers consist of 12 million documents which in some cases show the hidden wealth and offshore companies owned by the world's rich and powerful, besides highlighting their dark secrets.



These leaked documents were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which collaborated on the investigation, involving more than 600 journalists in 117 countries — the largest ever such investigation organised.



The world may see it through a different lens but in Pakistan, the Pandora Papers revelations are a test of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who won the 2018 elections on the promise of across the board accountability.



We all remember how because of an earlier such leak, the Panama Papers, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lost his premiership and he and his family members faced a high-profile court trial.



At that time, the PTI, led by Imran Khan, hailed the judgment and called it “the start of a new era in the history of Pakistan, where justice will be held supreme”. Now, in the Pandora leaks, some names associated with PTI and the current government have appeared and all the Opposition parties have started asking tough questions from the premier.

As per media reports, the documents carry the names of Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Ex-federal minister and Senator Faisal Vawda, son of PM’s former Adviser for Finance and Revenue Waqar Masood Khan, family of Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan. From the Opposition, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon and PML-N’s Ishaq Dar’s son name is also included. These names are in the limelight because of their political affiliations and are being discussed heavily across the spectrum.

Although the prime minister has formed an investigation cell to probe the 700 Pakistanis named in the Pandora Papers but the leading voices from the Opposition have termed this a mere eyewash. Opposition leaders have also asked for the immediate resignation of the ministers so an impartial investigation can take place.



The Pandora leaks have "opened a new Pandora's box" against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Ahsan Iqbal has said. Sherry Rehman, a prominent parliamentarian from Pakistan People’s party, meanwhile, has termed the slogans of the ruling party shallow. Furthermore, Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan has called for the formation of an independent and powerful commission to hold comprehensive investigations into the Pandora Papers within a given time frame. In addition, Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj ul Haq has also asked for the resignation or the sacking of ministers named in the Pandora Papers.

PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan have promised a swift and comprehensive process of accountability starting from the top on many occasions. PTI leaders have termed this essential for the survival and growth of democracy. In the past, they have also alleged that such accountability has never happened in Pakistan because of corrupt politicians bending the law for their benefit.



Now, the ball is in the government’s court. They have to show their critics and the whole nation that they will not tolerate any wrongdoing committed in the past or in the current tenure.



The time has come for the Prime Minister of Pakistan to be true to his words and start a process worthy of his “accountability for all” claim. The whole world is watching and everyone will judge and remember the current government based on the outcome of this probe.

