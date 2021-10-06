Camila Cabello earns diamond-certification for ‘Havana’

Award-winning singer Camila Cabello has managed to become the first-ever Latina to join the handful of Diamond certified artists alongside Cardi B.

The music video that managed this incredible feat is the singer’s hit Havana and according to reports, Cabello is the first Latina to ever achieve this status.

For those unversed, diamond certification is usually achieved once a track sells 10,000,000 units or more.

The news was announced by the COO of RIAA who also released a statement to People magazine that read, “Havana is just the 62nd Diamond single certified in over 60 years of RIAA Gold & Platinum Awards – a historic achievement that's only possible when an artist has forged the deepest and most lasting connection with fans, especially with about 60,000 tracks added to streaming service catalogues every day!”

“It's also a testament to the incredible partnership between Camila and her team at Epic Records, and no doubt a sign of more great music – and huge awards – to come!”