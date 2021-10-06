Shakira speaks of difficulty of performing historic Super Bowl show with J Lo

 
Shakira is opening up about her decision to perform in the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show despite it being "difficult".

Speaking to Cosmopolitan the superstar spoke about her widely-spoken performance with Jennifer Lopez, which also became the first featuring two Latina women, sharing how it was not easy to execute it.

"J.Lo, as a Latina born in the U.S., and me, as a Latin American woman in the U.S., had a huge responsibility and opportunity to represent all different minorities through our performance," she said. 

"In my case, I also wanted to pay homage to my Middle Eastern culture. I feel that we did it.

"It wasn’t an easy show to put together. There was a lot of work behind it, a lot of stress. But it was one of the highlights of my career."

Shakira added that she's "the type of person who really needs to genuinely believe in what I do or I’d rather pass."

The Whenever Wherever singer shared that the Super Bowl show was "a great opportunity to make a strong statement about what an important part of the American fabric the Latino community is. An opportunity that we couldn’t miss."

