 
world
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Four Muslim men in UK deny anti-Semitism charges

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

A convoy of cars participating in a pro-Palestine rally on May 16 in North London. Photo provided by the reporter.
A convoy of cars participating in a pro-Palestine rally on May 16 in North London. Photo provided by the reporter.
  • Four Muslim men were accused of "issuing death threats and racial hatred towards the Jewish people".
  • Accused were heard and seen by members of the public as shouting extreme slogans.
  • Accused scheduled to appear before Woodgreen Crown Court on November 3.

LONDON: Four British Muslim men from Blackburn, England, charged with anti-Semitism have entered not-guilty pleas, denying that they were involved in spreading racial hatred against the Jewish people.

The Crown Prosecutor told the judge at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27; Jawaad Hussain, 24; Asif Ali, 25; and Adil Mota, 26, have been charged with raising anti-Semitic abuse from a convoy of cars in North London on May 16 this year when they travelled all the way from Blackburn to London as part of a pro-Palestine rally called “Convoy For Palestine”.

The prosecution said that the four men were involved in "issuing death threats and racial hatred towards the Jewish people" and for this purpose, they went to the Finchley area of London where a large Jewish community lives.

Of the four charged, three are of British Pakistani origin while Adil Mota is of Indian descent. All four of them have denied the charge and told the judge through their lawyers that they will contest the charges.

Adil Mota’s lawyer Ghafar Khan, who is a solicitor and high court advocate also from Blackburn, told the court that his client was part of the convoy that travelled through the Jewish community area in North London, including outside a prominent Jewish community centre, but didn’t take part in the threatening or abusive behaviour and was not involved as charged.

One of the defendants told this reporter that he was "falsely accused and will defend himself at the trial". He said he spoke for the rights of Palestine but would never ever insult people of other faiths.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused were heard and seen by members of the public as shouting extreme slogans likely to stir racial and religious hatred against the Jewish people. They waved flags, said the prosecutor, and directed abuse at the Jewish people and picked up the Finchley area only because it’s well known that lots of Jewish people live there.

The prosecutor also told the court that all four men have never been convicted previously, and are of good character. The court said that all four defendants would be discharged without bail conditions as they have no history of any wrongdoing. They are scheduled to appear before Woodgreen Crown Court on November 3.

More From World:

US security adviser Sullivan, China's Yang hold talks in Zurich

US security adviser Sullivan, China's Yang hold talks in Zurich
How many nuclear weapons does the US possess?

How many nuclear weapons does the US possess?
Biden, Xi Jinping talk as China-Taiwan tensions surge

Biden, Xi Jinping talk as China-Taiwan tensions surge
Indian government announces probe into Pandora Papers

Indian government announces probe into Pandora Papers
British PM Johnson's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan

British PM Johnson's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan
Over 200,000 children sexually abused by French clergy since 1950: report

Over 200,000 children sexually abused by French clergy since 1950: report

Afghanistan to start issuing passports to its citizens again

Afghanistan to start issuing passports to its citizens again
IPL's Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings' stakeholders linked to Pandora Papers: report

IPL's Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings' stakeholders linked to Pandora Papers: report
G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition: Emmanuel Macron

G20 must send Taliban clear message on price of recognition: Emmanuel Macron
Pandora Papers: Is declaring offshore companies enough?

Pandora Papers: Is declaring offshore companies enough?
Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna

Sweden to give 12-15 year olds Pfizer vaccine, rejects Moderna
World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' fallout

World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' fallout

Latest

view all