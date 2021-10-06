 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 06 2021
Reuters

Pinterest to roll out new ad features to drive online shopping

Wednesday Oct 06, 2021

Pinterest app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS
  • The features come as social media rivals Facebook, TikTok, and Snap Inc compete for the lucrative e-commerce market.
  • Pinterest says brands can now upload their product catalogues on the site.
  • The site also introduces an ad format to facilitate companies and content creators.

Pinterest will roll out new ad features for brands to promote their products and ideas to users in an effort to grow online shopping on its site, said the digital pinboard company Wednesday.

The features come as social media rivals including Facebook, TikTok and Snap Inc compete for the lucrative e-commerce market with in-app shopping or virtual clothing try-ons.

Brands can now upload their product catalogues and Pinterest will automatically pull items into a slideshow advertisement that will be tailored to users based on their interests, the company said.

The feature will make it easier for advertisers to have video ads, which can be time-consuming to produce, said Julie Towns, global head of ads product marketing at Pinterest.

"We want to drive that attention-grabbing aspect that video has," she said.

Even as other tech giants enter e-commerce, Pinterest's advantage is users come to the app with a shopping mindset and to "plan their future," said Jon Kaplan, Pinterest's chief revenue officer.

The site has become widely known as the place where users can save ideas for topics such as weddings, home decor or recipes.

Pinterest will also introduce an ad format to facilitate companies and content creators working together on paid partnerships. For example, a creator can make a video post about a dessert recipe, and a baking brand can pay to promote that ad to more users.

