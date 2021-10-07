Taylor Swift shares emotional tribute to fans after accepting award for ‘Folklore’ film

Superstar Taylor Swift thanked her fans after accepting award for ‘Folklore’ film at The Gracie Awards, saying 'you continue to blow me away all the time.'



Swift won the Grand Award for Special or Variety for her ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions’ concert film. The awards 'focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.'

The 31-year-old multi-talented star was introduced by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles who said the award “is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond, that shine a spotlight on issues, and display creativity and storytelling”

“I absolutely adore you and that really made my heart skip a beat,” said Swift in response before starting her acceptance speech.



Taylor Swift continued: “Making this film really was a new experience for me in a lot of ways. It was in the middle of the pandemic when this was the first time most of the people who worked on it had left our houses, so I want to first of all say thank you so much to our medical team, our COVID team who tested everyone and made sure we were in a safe space to create music again, it was a really heartening experience.”

'Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions' was released in November 2020 on Disney+ and saw Swift performing tracks from ‘Folklore’ as well as telling stories about the album.

