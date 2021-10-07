Kabul wants friendly ties with Tajikistan, says Afghan ministry

Diplomatic efforts underway to defuse tensions between Kabul and neighbouring Tajikistan, says Afghanistan's ministry.

Foreign ministry is in touch with all countries and is working for facilitation of good ties, says Rohullah Omari.

Kabul, however, will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be violated by any country, official adds.

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Information and Culture Wednesday confirmed that diplomatic efforts were underway to defuse tensions between Kabul and neighbouring Tajikistan, The News reported.

Rohullah Omari, a member of the cultural commission of the ministry, called Tajikistan a good neighbor. “The Foreign Ministry is in touch with all countries and is working for facilitation of good ties,” he said, adding that they will have discussions with Tajikistan on all issues.

Kabul, however, will not allow Afghanistan’s soil to be violated by any country, the official added.

Travel between the two countries at the border is no longer possible. Stranded people say that they have spent several days trying to get across the border.

“The refugees come from Badakhshan to Takhar and from here they want to go to Shirkhan port but it is also shut,” said Fawad, a displaced person.

PM Imran discusses Afghanistan with Tajik president

Earlier, on October 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a telephonic conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and thanked him for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during a recent visit to Dushanbe on 16-17 September.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the two leaders had exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

The two leaders had expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

Imran Khan had shared with President Rahmon Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. He had underlined the importance of national reconciliation in this context.

The prime minister had underscored the urgent imperative to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people. He had emphasised the important role of international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The prime minister had also highlighted the immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent an economic meltdown and alleviate the sufferings of the public.